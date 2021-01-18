Gobert notched 15 points (4-5 FG, 7-13 FT), 13 rebounds, an assist and two blocks across 33 minutes in Sunday's win over the Nuggets.

Gobert posted an almost identical stat line compared to Friday's game against the Hawks, when he also ended with 15 points, 13 boards and an assist to go along with four blocks. The towering Frenchman has eight double-doubles this season and, while he's not likely to pace the Jazz in scoring any time soon, he remains one of the most productive big men in the league due to the fact he's able to make a big impact on both ends of the court on any given night.