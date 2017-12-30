Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Remains on track for mid-January return

Gobert (knee), who was evaluated Saturday, is expected to remain sidelined for another two weeks.

This update from the Jazz simply means that Gobert is still on track for his original timetable of a mid-January return. He'll be re-evaluated in two weeks time, in the hope of singling out a specific return date.

