Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Resting Friday
Gobert will rest and not play during Friday's contest against Adelaide, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Gobert will get the night off against a non-NBA opponent. He'll presumably be back in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blazers.
