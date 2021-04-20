Gobert posted 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocked shots, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 111-97 win over the Lakers.

Gobert returned from a rest day and excelled on both ends of the court. The center is still a leading contender for Defensive Player of the Year, but it's his offensive play that has stood out recently. He's recorded double-digit scoring totals in nine of his last 10 games and only trails Clint Capela with an average of 13.5 rebounds per game.