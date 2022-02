Gobert (calf) will not play in Monday's game against the Knicks.

The big man was able to go through a limited practice Sunday, so he's making progress, but the Jazz will hold him out of at least one more game as they begin a three-game week. Gobert should have a decent chance to return for Wednesday's game against the Warriors or Friday's game against Orlando. Udoka Azubuike and Hassan Whiteside will continue to hold down the fort at center until Gobert returns.