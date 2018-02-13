Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Scores 10 points in 31 minutes

Gobert scored 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 2-5 FT), grabbed 12 rebounds, dished two assists, snatched one steal, and recorded two blocks across 31 minutes Monday in Utah's win against San Antonio.

Gobert collected double-digit rebounds for the sixth straight game, and the Jazz are 10-2 in the games since Gobert returned from a knee injury that kept him out from mid-December to mid-January. It's fair to worry that his knee injury will continue to limit his effectiveness on offense for the 2017-18 season. However, this guy is a double-double machine and his defensive prowess makes him a valuable fantasy asset.