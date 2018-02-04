Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Scores 11 points in 32 minutes

Gobert accounted for 11 points (3-7 FG, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 32 minutes Saturday as Utah claimed victory over San Antonio.

The Jazz are 6-2 in eight games since Gobert returned from a lengthy absence, but he is making his presence felt and. He mainly affects the game in ways that don't appear on the box score, but it will be fun to watch how he and star rookie Donovan Mitchell mesh. Early returns have been great for the young Jazz team with their rim-protector back roaming the paint. Gobert has accumulated three or more blocks and scored in the double-digits in six of eight games since returning from injury.