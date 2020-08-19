Gobert generated 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-105 Game 2 win over the Nuggets.

Gobert didn't put together as impressive a stat line as Denver's Nikola Jokic but more than held his own on both ends. Gobert has been pleasantly surprising as a scorer ever since the restart while providing his usual defensive contributions. He has committed five fouls in both of the first two games of this playoff series, but so long as Gobert can stay on the floor he's likely to keep posting fairly well-rounded stat lines.