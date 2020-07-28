Gobert generated 20 points (6-8 FG, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Monday's 112-107 scrimmage win over the Nets.

After a subpar showing in the first scrimmage against the Suns, Gobert combined for 41 points in his two most recent outings. Gobert has made it clear he'd like to be a bit more involved offensively, and his teammates seem to be doing their best to appease him. As such, he could be in line for a small boost going forward, at least from a scoring perspective. With that being said, Gobert's free-throw shooting is typically a weakness, so expecting similar results from the charity stripe may be a recipe for disappointment.