Gobert went for 25 points (11-14 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks in Friday's win over the Grizzlies.

Gobert made efficient work of the Memphis frontcourt, notching his highest point total since Feb. 12, while tying his season high in made field goals. Since the All-Star break, the Defensive Player of the Year candidate is averaging a monstrous 16.6 points, 14.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in 31.8 minutes.