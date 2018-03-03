Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Scores season-high 26 points
Gobert finished with 26 points (7-9 FG, 12-14 FT), 16 rebounds, four blocks, one assist, and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 116-108 victory over the Timberwolves.
Gobert had arguably his best game of the season as the Jazz held on for a crucial victory. Karl-Anthony Towns was questionably ejected in the second quarter, leaving Gobert to dominate what was left of the Timberwolves frontcourt. He also got to the charity stripe 14 times, converting on a season-high 12 of those. Perhaps this kind of game can get him going on the offensive end, something that would round out his value nicely heading into the fantasy playoffs.
