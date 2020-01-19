Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Scores season-high 28 points
Gobert recorded 28 points (9-11 FG, 10-11 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 123-101 victory over the Kings.
Gobert dropped in a season-best 28 points, including an impressive 10-of-11 from the charity stripe. Gobert has been fantastic over the past few weeks after what was a somewhat disappointing start to the season. He is a top-10 player over the last seven games and could be a bit of a sell-high candidate.
