Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Second strong effort of season in loss

Gobert mustered 16 points (4-6 FG, 8-11 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 35 minutes in the Jazz's 124-123 loss to the Warriors on Friday.

It was a trademark Stifle Tower line, and Gobert now has a pair of double-doubles in as many games to open the season. The 26-year-old continues to show marked improvement as a free-throw shooter after posting a career-best 68.2 percent success rate from the charity stripe last season, as he's now drained 13 of his first 16 attempts of the new season. Given his ability to produce across the stat sheet and his improving efficiency, Gobert appears headed to the best fantasy season of his career if he can avoid the injury bug.