Gobert produced 21 points (7-9 FG, 7-8 FT), 15 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and one assist in 34 minutes during Sunday's 107-100 loss to Orlando.

Coming off his worst game of the season, Gobert was tremendous for the Jazz, despite the loss. Not only did he produce another double-double, but he also added seven combined defensive stats and shot near-perfect from the line. He is putting together a really solid season and is about as reliable a fantasy player as you will find. As long as he remains healthy, he should be able to return value on his ADP.