Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Set to play Tuesday

Gobert (rest) will start at center for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

Gobert did not play Monday night against the Suns for rest purposes. The decision to give him the night off on a back-to-back set makes sense given it is the preseason. The big man is seemingly on track for a healthy start to the season.

