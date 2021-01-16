Gobert posted 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four blocks and an assist across 28 minutes in Friday's win over the Hawks.

Gobert was coming off three straight single-digit scoring performances but delivered in a big way here, registering his best scoring output since Dec. 31, when he finished with 18 points. Gobert has also grabbed 10 or more rebounds in all but one game and has also blocked four shots in three of his last four contests, so it's clear the towering Frenchman has been making an impact on both ends of the court of late. He has already recorded four or more swats in six different games.