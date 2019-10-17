Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Signature double-double in loss
Gobert collected 13 points (4-11 FG, 5-10 FT), 15 rebounds and two blocks across 25 minutes during the Jazz's 126-118 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
The line would easily pass for a regular-season Gobert performance, and the big man's night could have been even better were it not for some atypical shooting difficulties. Gobert should once again be a candidate for a double-double any time he steps on the floor this season while also serving as one of the best sources of blocks in any fantasy format.
