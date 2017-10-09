Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Sitting out Monday's exhibition for rest

Gobert will sit out Monday's preseason matchup with the Suns for rest, Jazz radio play-by-play announcer David Locke reports.

With the Jazz heading into a back-to-back set on Monday and Tuesday, coach Quin Snyder will rest his star big man to avoid a heavy workload in the preseason. Gobert should be back in the lineup for Tuesday's tilt with the Lakers, but in the meantime, look for the likes of Jonas Jerebko, Ekpe Udoh and Tony Bradley to pick up more minutes, while Derrick Favors could also potentially shift over and see more time at the center position as well.