Gobert registered 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Friday's win over the Nuggets.
Gobert has failed to record a double-double in each of his last two appearances, but the big man remains one of the most productive centers in the league. He's averaging 14.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game over his last 10 appearances.
