Gobert recorded 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in 41 minutes during Saturday's 134-132 double-OT loss to the Nuggets.

Though Gobert struggled from the charity stripe, he was great from the field and grabbed six offensive rebounds, giving Utah extra possessions. The performance was Gobert's 14th of the season with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.