Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Solid performance Friday

Gobert accumulated 10 points (5-10 FG), 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 33 minutes during Friday's 100-97 loss to the Timberwolves.

Gobert scored 18 points during the team's opener against a fast-paced Nuggets team, but only managed to drop 10 points against a slower Timberwolves team Friday. He played well in his areas of strength, however -- rebounding and defense.