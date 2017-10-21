Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Solid performance Friday
Gobert accumulated 10 points (5-10 FG), 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 33 minutes during Friday's 100-97 loss to the Timberwolves.
Gobert scored 18 points during the team's opener against a fast-paced Nuggets team, but only managed to drop 10 points against a slower Timberwolves team Friday. He played well in his areas of strength, however -- rebounding and defense.
