Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Solid since return from knee injury

Gobert, who managed 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks in Saturday's 125-113 win over the Clippers, is averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks across 29.0 minutes in his two games since returning from a knee injury.

The rim-protecting big man recently missed 15 games with a sprained left knee, a stretch that was preceded by an 11-game absence earlier in the season. Gobert has impressively managed to jump right back into the swing of things this time around after struggling some following his first sabbatical, and the fact that he immediately returned to a normal allotment of playing time was certainly a welcome sight for fantasy owners. The Stifle Tower's shot has shown no signs of rust, either, as he's posted a 68.4 percent success rate over the aforementioned two-game sample.