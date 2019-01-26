Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Starting Friday
Gobert (hamstring) will play and start in Friday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Gobert popped up on the injury report Friday afternoon, bot the listing now just appears to have been a cautious move by the Jazz. He will presumably take on his usual workload barring any setbacks.
