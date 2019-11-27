Play

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Starting Wednesday

Gobert (ankle) will play and start Wednesday against the Pacers, freelance sports writer Mark Montieth reports.

After missing the past two games, Gobert will return to the starting five, presumably pushing Tony Bradley back to the bench. Over Gobert's past five appearances, he's averaged 15.4 points, 16.0 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 1.2 assists.

