Gobert is averaging 13.6 points, 16.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks over his last five games.

It's no secret that the big man has once again been among the best centers in the league this season, but he's been on even more of a tear of late. Spurred by a 13-point, 14-rebound, seven-block effort against the Thunder on April 13, Gobert has racked up double-doubles and multiple blocks in four of his last five games. Since the All-Star break (23 games), Gobert has posted 14.7 points, 14.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks in 31.6 minutes.