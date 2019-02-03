Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Strong line in lopsided loss
Gobert accumulated 11 points (3-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes in the Jazz's 125-98 loss to the Rockets on Saturday.
Despite a forgettable night from a team perspective, Gobert still managed to put together his second double-double in as many games to open February. The dominant rim protector continues to be a virtual lock for accomplishing the feat any time he steps on the court. Moreover, Saturday's game also extended another impressive and increasingly reliable aspect of Gobert's game -- factoring in his pair of rejections, he's now recorded multiple blocks in 12 consecutive contests.
