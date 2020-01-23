Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Strong production in win
Gobert supplied 22 points (10-13 FG, 2-7 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal Wednesday night during Utah's 129-96 win over the Warriors.
Gobert was lethal in the paint, notching a double-double by halftime -- his fourth first half double-double of the season. He is the league's second-leading rebounder, a top-5 fantasy asset at the center position and likely as high a floor commodity as one can find.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...