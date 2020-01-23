Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Strong production in win

Gobert supplied 22 points (10-13 FG, 2-7 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal Wednesday night during Utah's 129-96 win over the Warriors.

Gobert was lethal in the paint, notching a double-double by halftime -- his fourth first half double-double of the season. He is the league's second-leading rebounder, a top-5 fantasy asset at the center position and likely as high a floor commodity as one can find.