Gobert posted 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 110-94 loss to the Thunder.

Gobert was still able to rack up some defensive stats, but he was only able to get off six shots, and he was very much held in check on the glass. The performance marked only the 12th time this season Gobert has been limited to single-digit rebounds.