Gobert recorded 21 points (5-9 FG, 11-12 FT), 16 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 124-115 win over the Grizzlies.

Gobert was dominant against the Grizzlies, who are without Jaren Jackson (knee) for the remainder of the year. In the process, Gobert recorded his 13th 20-and-10 game of the season and his 22nd effort with at least three blocks.