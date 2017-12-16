Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Suffers MCL sprain

Gobert suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain in his left knee during Friday's game against the Celtics, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gobert went down early in the first quarter after teammate Derrick Favors (face) awkwardly rolled onto his leg. It is not the same knee that kept him sidelined for 11 games earlier this season with a bone bruise, and X-Rays came back negative. The big man is without a timetable to return at this time, but he is expected to undergo an MRI Saturday, which should offer a clearer recovery timeline. Favors (face) slid to center during Gobert's original absence, while Jonas Jerebko played power forward, and both figure to benefit from Gobert's absence.