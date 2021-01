Gobert recorded 12 points (6-8 FG), 11 rebounds, four blocks and two assists in a 129-118 win Thursday against the Pelicans.

It seems Gobert is back in form after averaging 9.4 points during the first half of January. He had supplied his usual defensive value (9.5 defensive rebounds and 3.4 blocks) but surprisingly failed to shoot over 50 percent on offense. Gobert can put it behind him now that he is heading into the Jazz's next matchup having averaged 13.8 points across their past four games.