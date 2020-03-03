Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Swats away five against Cavs

Gobert scored 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, five blocks, two steals and an assist in 34 minutes during Monday's 126-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Matched up against a Cleveland roster missing both Andre Drummond (calf) and Tristan Thompson (knee), Gobert faced little resistance at either end of the court, and the only thing holding him back from a bigger night was the effectiveness of Utah's outside shooters. The veteran center has recorded at least one block in 13 straight games, averaging 14.3 points, 11.9 boards, 2.1 blocks and 1.2 assists over that stretch.