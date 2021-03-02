Gobert collected 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, five blocks, one assist and one steal in Utah's 129-124 loss to New Orleans on Monday.
Gobert just missed a double-double, but was dominant on both ends of the floor. Monday was the fourth time in which Gobert has had at least five blocks in a game, as he tries to chase down Myles Turner as the league leader in total blocks. The center won't provide fantasy managers with many big point totals, but Monday was Gobert's fifth 20-point game of the season. He remains one of the best interior defenders in the league, providing elite rebound and block totals for fantasy managers.
