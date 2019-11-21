Play

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Swats five shots

Gobert had 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, five blocks and one assist in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 103-95 win at Minnesota.

Gobert now has multiple blocks in four of his last five outings, and he has picked up double-doubles in each of those contests as well. A dominant inside force on both ends of the court, Gobert should remain as one of Utah's most productive fantasy assets Friday at home against Golden State.

