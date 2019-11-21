Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Swats five shots
Gobert had 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, five blocks and one assist in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 103-95 win at Minnesota.
Gobert now has multiple blocks in four of his last five outings, and he has picked up double-doubles in each of those contests as well. A dominant inside force on both ends of the court, Gobert should remain as one of Utah's most productive fantasy assets Friday at home against Golden State.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Fourth straight double-double•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Vintage defensive performance•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Back-to-back double-doubles•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dominant performance Monday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Collects 17 rebounds•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Records third double-double of season•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.