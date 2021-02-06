Gobert recorded 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-5 FT) to go along with 15 rebounds and four blocks across 27 minutes in Friday's win over the Hornets.

Gobert matched a season-low four attempts from the field, though he was surprisingly efficient from the free-throw line to reach double-digit points. More impressive was his continued defensive dominance, and after another multi-block performance he's averaging a career-high 2.7 blocks per game. While the strong performance masks reason to panic, Gobert has uncharacteristically failed to reach 30 minutes in any of his last five games.