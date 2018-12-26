Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Swats season-high seven shots
Gobert turned in 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-9 FT), 14 rebounds, seven blocked shots and a steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 117-96 win over the Trail Blazers.
Gobert's seven blocks should help him move up the NBA rankings in that category, as he entered the game tied for fifth with Clint Capela, sporting an average of 2.0 per game. Portland never really contended with the Jazz in this one, and Gobert out-rebounded and out-played Jusuf Nurkic under the basket. Gobert also furthered his success against the Trail Blazers, as nine of his past ten contests versus Portland have resulted in double-double performances.
