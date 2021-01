Gobert recorded seven points (2-7 FG, 3-6 FT), 16 rebounds, six blocks and one assist in 27 minutes during Sunday's 130-109 win over the Spurs.

Gobert clearly contributed to the blowout win despite shooting poorly from the field, swatting a season-high six shots to go along with 16 boards in just 27 minutes. Through six games, he's been his usual self, averaging 14.5 points, 13.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.7 assists.