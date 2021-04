Gobert recorded 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, seven blocks, an assist and a steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Thunder.

Gobert ended just three blocks away from putting up a triple-double with points, rebounds and swats. The star center continues to be a nightly double-double threat for Utah and has accomplished that feat five times over his last six outings while also recording multiple blocks an astonishing 42 times in the current campaign.