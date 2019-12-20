Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Swats three shots, grabs 13 boards
Gobert had 20 points (5-9 FG, 10-19 FT), 13 rebounds, thee blocks and one assist in 37 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 win at Atlanta.
Gobert has double-doubles in 11 straight games, and he also remains a monster defensively since he has multiple blocks in three of his last four contests. Most of his value lies on what he can do rebounding the ball, as he averages 13.6 boards per game over that aforementioned 11-game span.
