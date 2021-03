Gobert finished Wednesay's 118-88 win over the Nets with eight points (2-3 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and three blocked shots across 24 minutes.

Utah had little need for Gobert's offense in a game they ran away with early, but the All-Star center made his mark on the boards and on defense despite playing only 24 minutes. Gobert has swatted at least two shots in seven consecutive contests and trails only Myles Turner (3.4 blocks per game) with a per-game average of 3.0 swats on the season.