Gobert put up 23 points (8-12 FG, 7-8 FT), 20 rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot in Wednesday's 114-96 win over the Clippers.

Gobert's 20-20 performance was his second of the campaign, with the other coming Jan. 27 in a win over the Mavericks. The big man trailed only Donovan Mitchell among Jazz players with 23 points, and he also swatted a shot for the 28th straight game. Fantasy managers who roster Gobert may be most pleased with his results from the free-throw line, as the center converted seven of his eight attempts after coming into the campaign at only 58.1 percent from the charity stripe on the season. Gobert isn't going to score 20-plus points most nights, but his elite rebounding and shot-blocking ability along with an upper-echelon field-goal percentage make him a valuable fantasy asset.