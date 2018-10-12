Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Team-high scoring total in win

Gobert registered 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 17 minutes in the Jazz's 132-93 preseason win over the Kings on Thursday.

The Stifle Tower's scoring total lead the Jazz in the blowout victory and served as fourth double-digit point tally in as many exhibitions. Gobert has displayed his typical acumen on the boards this preseason, hauling in between six and 10 boards in each contest thus far. The 26-year-old is a good prospect to average a double-double for a third straight season while serving as one of the league's elite rim protectors.