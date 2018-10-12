Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Team-high scoring total in win
Gobert registered 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 17 minutes in the Jazz's 132-93 preseason win over the Kings on Thursday.
The Stifle Tower's scoring total lead the Jazz in the blowout victory and served as fourth double-digit point tally in as many exhibitions. Gobert has displayed his typical acumen on the boards this preseason, hauling in between six and 10 boards in each contest thus far. The 26-year-old is a good prospect to average a double-double for a third straight season while serving as one of the league's elite rim protectors.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Resting Friday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Leads team in scoring and rebounding in blowout•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Blocks five shots in season-ending loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in underwhelming effort•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Near double-double in Game 3 loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Just short of double-double in Game 1 loss•
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...