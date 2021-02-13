Gobert recorded 27 points (9-12 FG, 9-13 FT), 12 rebounds and four blocks Friday in a 129-115 win versus Milwaukee.

Gobert's performance Friday was his first with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks since Jan. 25 last year. Despite the pleasant anomaly, he has remained a vital piece for the Jazz during their undefeated streak in February. Gobert is averaging 15.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks across six games.