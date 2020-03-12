Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Tests positive for coronavirus
Gobert tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The reasoning behind the postponement for Wednesday's game at Oklahoma City is now perfectly clear, as the teams were pulled off the court shortly before opening tip. Gobert has no official timeline for his return, but a multi-week quarantine period is recommended. The NBA has suspended the season until further notice as a result, per Charania.
