Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Three rejections in Tuesday's loss

Gobert scored 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 102-84 loss to the Clippers.

He wasn't able to continue his double-double streak, but Gobert compensated for the decline in boards with a season high in blocks. The 25-year-old is still only averaging 1.5 blocks per game in the early going, well short of his usual output in that category, so more rejections should be coming in short order.