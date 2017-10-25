Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Three rejections in Tuesday's loss
Gobert scored 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 102-84 loss to the Clippers.
He wasn't able to continue his double-double streak, but Gobert compensated for the decline in boards with a season high in blocks. The 25-year-old is still only averaging 1.5 blocks per game in the early going, well short of his usual output in that category, so more rejections should be coming in short order.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Solid performance Friday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Monster preseason-ending double-double•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Set to play Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Sitting out Monday's exhibition for rest•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...