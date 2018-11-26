Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Thrives on scoreboard and boards

Gobert contributed 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in the Jazz's 133-112 win over the Kings on Sunday.

The Stifle Tower turned in another trademark effort, pacing both teams in rebounding while churning out his 11th double-double of November. The six-year veteran is currently shooting a career-high 69.5 percent across his first 19 games, which has helped lead to a career-high 14.9 points. Coupled with his excellent production in rebounding, blocks and steals, Gobert has seemingly propelled himself up yet another notch in the fantasy hierarchy in all formats thus far this season.