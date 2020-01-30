Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Ties season-high mark in rebounds

Gobert racked up 17 points (4-7 FG, 9-18 FT) and 19 rebounds in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 loss at San Antonio.

This was the seventh time Gobert has grabbed 19 rebounds this season, and he has notched at least 15 boards in 24 games already. The Frenchman is one of the most productive big man in The Association, as he produces rebounds, defensive stats and field goal percentage at an elite level. He is averaging 17.6 points, 15.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while making 69.5 percent of his shots during January.