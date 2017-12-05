Jazz's Rudy Gobert: To have minutes monitored Tuesday
Gobert (knee) is expected to be monitored closely during Tuesday's game against the Thunder, though an exact minutes restriction is not being provided, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.
After an 11-game absence because of a bone bruise in his knee, Gobert made his return to the lineup Monday, posting four points, 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks over 21 minutes. With the Jazz going into the second night of a back-to-back, coach Quin Snyder will keep a close eye on Gobert's minutes, so it's unclear if he'll see much more time than the 21 minutes he logged Monday. While Gobert proved he can be effective with limited playing time, he'll still be a risky DFS play for Tuesday's three-game slate.
