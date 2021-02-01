Gobert registered 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a block across 26 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Nuggets.

Gobert "only" made four of his seven shots, which is an oddity in him considering he's one of the top players in the league when it comes to field-goal percentage. This was a below-average performance for the towering Frenchman across most standards, as he also failed to record a double-double just for the second time in his last 10 games. He will have a good chance to deliver a bounce-back performance Tuesday at home against the Pistons.