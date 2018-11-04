Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Uninspiring double-double Saturday

Gobert had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-8 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 103-88 loss to the Nuggets.

Gobert managed to hold Nikola Jokic to just seven points Saturday whilst himself recording another double-double. Jokic did go off for 16 assists with 10 rebounds so it wasn't all good news for the big Frenchman. Gobert is practically an automatic double-double at this stage and while there will be a few small inconsistencies, he appears locked in on both ends of the floor and could return second round value come season's end.