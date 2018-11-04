Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Uninspiring double-double Saturday
Gobert had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-8 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 103-88 loss to the Nuggets.
Gobert managed to hold Nikola Jokic to just seven points Saturday whilst himself recording another double-double. Jokic did go off for 16 assists with 10 rebounds so it wasn't all good news for the big Frenchman. Gobert is practically an automatic double-double at this stage and while there will be a few small inconsistencies, he appears locked in on both ends of the floor and could return second round value come season's end.
More News
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts double-double Sunday•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Another double-double in win over Rockets•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Double-doubles in disappointing loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Second strong effort of season in loss•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Records first double-double in win•
-
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times